Glens Falls cruises past Hudson Falls

Girard, who completed all eight of his passes for 157 yards, scored on a bootleg on fourth and goal in the first quarter. Brand caught four passes for 92 yards.

Woodell rushed for 136 yards on 14 carries, and Sampson added 59 yards on five rushes, including a 43-yard touchdown sprint. Sampson is nearly healthy after a hamstring injury in a preseason scrimmage.

Hudson Falls (0-3), which was coming off a lackluster 14-0 loss to Green Tech last week, avoided the shutout as Andrew Hogan scored on a 29-yard run in the fourth quarter.

"To be honest, we had a good week of practice, and as much as the score doesn’t show it, there were signs of life in this game that we felt good about and we can build on," said Brett Watkins, the Tigers' first-year head coach. "They're a very fast team, but I thought our kids did a really good job of responding — they were gaining yards, but we were making them work for it. That's what we wanted."

"I know that Hudson Falls has had some injury issues, they have a first-year coach in a tough situation," Lilac said. "But it’s a rivalry game and we knew that they would come out and play hard — and they did play hard — but I was just pleased with how we executed on both sides of the ball."