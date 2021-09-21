Glens Falls CC's Hoag earns national golf award

Brandon Hoag, equipment manager at Glens Falls Country Club, has earned the 2021 Most Valuable Technician Award from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and Golf Course Management magazine.

The award recognizes "excellence among golf course equipment managers and the vital role they play in the golf course management industry," according to a news release. A panel of judges narrowed the field to three finalists, with the winner decided through an online voting process.

“Golf course superintendents know full well the crucial role that an equipment manager plays in the success of a golf course operation,” Rhett Evans, the CEO of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, said in announcing the award. “The Most Valuable Technician Award is a fitting way to acknowledge those contributions, and Brandon is certainly worthy of this recognition.”

Hoag revitalized an unreliable equipment fleet and a disorganized shop at the course, according to Chris Frielinghaus, superintendent at Glens Falls Country Club.

“He is a jack of many trades,” Frielinghaus said, “and I would say he’s a master of most of them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0