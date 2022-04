AUGUSTA, Ga. — Glens Falls High School sophomore Brayden Dock finished 10th Sunday in the Boys 14-15 Division at the national finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National.

Dock finished with 7.5 points, tying for seventh in putting, placing eighth in driving and 10th in chipping. It was his second time competing in the DCP national finals, held annually at the site of the Masters.