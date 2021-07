GLENS FALLS — Saugerties scored in every inning on the way to an 18-6 victory over the Glens Falls Dragons on Sunday night.

Nick Winslow went 2 for 3 to lead the Dragons, who fell to 7-33 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. Four Glens Falls pitchers gave up 18 hits.

The Dragons are off Monday before playing their final two games of the PGCBL season on Tuesday and Wednesday at East Field.

