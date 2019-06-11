The Glens Falls Athletic Hall of Fame named its class of 2019 on Tuesday.
The class consists of athletes Jim Yarter, Neil Kiernan, Kevin Hall, Caroline Parsons and the 2000-01 boys basketball team, coach Tom Harrington and Stan Rummel (distinguished service).
The ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at The Great Escape Lodge. For more information, contact Chip Corlew at 518-792-6564.
