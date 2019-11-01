The Glens Falls Athletic Hall of Fame dinner will be held Nov. 9 at Great Escape Lodge.
Inductees are athletes Caroline Parsons, Kevin Hall, Jim Yarter, Neil Kiernan and the 2000-01 boys basketball team, coach Tom Harrington and Stan Rummel for distinguished service.
The event begins with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner. Tickets, which are $40 per person, are available by calling Donna Van Schaick at 518-798-6680.
