Girard sets frosh Dome scoring record in Syracuse loss (updated)

SYRACUSE — Glens Falls native Joseph Girard III scored 30 points, his best showing yet in college, as Syracuse lost 79-74 to North Carolina State on Tuesday.
Girard’s 30-point effort was a freshman record for the Carrier Dome. He shot 9 for 22, was 11-for-12 from the free-throw line, had five rebounds and an assist.
Devon Daniels scored 23 points, including seven straight in the second half, and C.J. Bryce added 19 for North Carolina State. The Wolfpack (16-8, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) hit 25 of 48 from the field and 11 of 25 from beyond the arc, including 5 of 11 from 3 in the second half.
Syracuse played all but three minutes without leading scorer Elijah Hughes, who suffered an injury during pre-game warmups. He went out with 17:27 remaining in the first half and did not return.
“I thought everybody did an unbelievable job,” coach Jim Boeheim said. “When you lose your best player, one of the three or four best players in the league without being able to practice, it’s difficult. But they did everything they could; they got right back in it. They were very good today for not having him (Elijah). Exceptionally good.”
You have free articles remaining.
Boeheim said he thought he’d seen everything in his 44 years leading the Orange, but Hughes’s injury was a new one.
“I’ve never had a player in 44 years get hurt in warm-ups but there’s a first time for everything. Disappointing, disappointing. It’s a pressure team and that’s where he thrives. ”
Quincy Guerrier registered a career-best 16 points for SU and his second double-double with 10 rebounds.
Buddy Boeheim and Girard, who took the Orange’s only 3s, were a combined 3 of 18. For the game, the Orange hit just 39% from the field.
“When he (Elijah) went out, me personally, I knew what the team was thinking, next man up mentality, so we knew they weren’t going to back down,” Daniels said. “They’re (Boeheim and Girard) great competitors. And we just tried to make it tough on them.”
The Orange had its biggest lead of the game at 68-62 on two foul shots by Girard but Daniels scored the next seven points, giving the Wolfpack a 69-68 lead with 4:26 remaining. The Wolfpack extended it to a 77-70 margin on a 3 by Bryce with 2:34 remaining. Syracuse got within four on two foul shots by Girard with 1:37 to go.
In a first half of runs, the Wolfpack scored the final five points to take a 39-35 lead at the break. NC State was hot from 3 in the first half, going 6 of 14, and 13 of 25 overall. Bryce was 3 for 4 from deep. The Wolfpack turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, one below its average.