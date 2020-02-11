Girard sets frosh Dome scoring record in Syracuse loss (updated)

SYRACUSE — Glens Falls native Joseph Girard III scored 30 points, his best showing yet in college, as Syracuse lost 79-74 to North Carolina State on Tuesday.

Girard’s 30-point effort was a freshman record for the Carrier Dome. He shot 9 for 22, was 11-for-12 from the free-throw line, had five rebounds and an assist.

Devon Daniels scored 23 points, including seven straight in the second half, and C.J. Bryce added 19 for North Carolina State. The Wolfpack (16-8, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) hit 25 of 48 from the field and 11 of 25 from beyond the arc, including 5 of 11 from 3 in the second half.

Syracuse played all but three minutes without leading scorer Elijah Hughes, who suffered an injury during pre-game warmups. He went out with 17:27 remaining in the first half and did not return.

“I thought everybody did an unbelievable job,” coach Jim Boeheim said. “When you lose your best player, one of the three or four best players in the league without being able to practice, it’s difficult. But they did everything they could; they got right back in it. They were very good today for not having him (Elijah). Exceptionally good.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Boeheim said he thought he’d seen everything in his 44 years leading the Orange, but Hughes’s injury was a new one.