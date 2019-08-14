ROME — Glens Falls' Joseph Girard III scored 10 points for Syracuse in the Orange's 103-54 exhibition basketball win over Oxygen Bassano, an Italian Select team, on Wednesday at Palazzetto Dello Sport.
Girard, a freshman, shot 3 for 8 on 3-pointers and 1 for 2 from the free-throw line in 17 minutes, 42 seconds of action. He also had one rebound. Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse with 22 points.
Syracuse is 2-0 on its Italy trip.
