Girard scores 21 points, hits six 3-pointers, as Orange roll

SYRACUSE — Joseph Girard III and Alan Griffin combined for 44 points, Syracuse rained 15 3-point shots and the Orange beat Rider 87-52 Saturday night in an empty Carrier Dome.

Griffin scored 23, one off his career high from last season, making four of six from distance, while Girard added 21 points with a career-high six 3-pointers. The Orange (3-0) tied a single-game record with 15 treys and had 12 by halftime.

Girard went 6 for 12 from 3-point range and also recorded five assists. The Glens Falls native's shooting has been off in his first two games of the season.

"Everybody misses shots, it’s just part of the game, it’s not a concern," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said in postgame remarks. "He’s been making shots since he was in 6th grade."

