Girard scores 21 points, hits six 3-pointers, as Orange roll

SYRACUSE — Joseph Girard III and Alan Griffin combined for 44 points, Syracuse rained 15 3-point shots and the Orange beat Rider 87-52 Saturday night in an empty Carrier Dome.
Griffin scored 23, one off his career high from last season, making four of six from distance, while Girard added 21 points with a career-high six 3-pointers. The Orange (3-0) tied a single-game record with 15 treys and had 12 by halftime.
Girard went 6 for 12 from 3-point range and also recorded five assists. The Glens Falls native's shooting has been off in his first two games of the season.
"Everybody misses shots, it’s just part of the game, it’s not a concern," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said in postgame remarks. "He’s been making shots since he was in 6th grade."
"I've had people back home, family members, all that, they kinda got on my butt … and pretty much told me that I’m representing a lot more than just myself," Girard said in a postgame interview. "Obviously they understood all the pauses we’ve had but it's not really an excuse, you’ve always got to go out there and give your max effort. Those first two games I wasn’t doing that. So I’ve changed that and tried to do a little bit better tonight."
🎥 @JG3_____ after his 23-point, 5-assist performance pic.twitter.com/qtrdYJu8Fp— Syracuse Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) December 6, 2020
Griffin scored 3-pointers on his first three shots as Syracuse opened on a 15-4 run. The Orange sizzled in the first three-plus minutes, hitting 5-for-6 from the floor and knocking down all four attempts from deep.
Rider, making its season debut in the empty 34,000-seat Carrier Dome, was led by 20 points from Dwight Murray Jr. The Broncos shot 29% from the floor (17-for-58) and were 7 of 27 from distance.
Syracuse made 24 assists on 28 field goals, led by Kadary Richmond's six.
The Orange travel to 3-0 and No. 24 Rutgers on Tuesday for the Big 10-ACC Challenge.
