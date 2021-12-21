Girard, off to strong start, hopes to get Orange turned around

With the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the sports world, Joseph Girard III is still not sure what his plans are for Christmas.

His Syracuse University men's basketball team had two home games postponed "due to COVID protocols," according to its webpage. This past Saturday's game against Lehigh and Tuesday's against Cornell were the ones affected.

Girard said Tuesday he was still waiting for a decision if players would be able to go home for the holiday. The Orange do not have a game scheduled until Dec. 29 at home against Georgia Tech.

"We're trying to figure out the COVID stuff, and having the two games postponed gives us more to figure out," the former Glens Falls standout said. "Coach (Jim Boeheim) will probably let us know pretty soon."

Girard said the team had enjoyed a return to "normal" this season, after a decidedly unusual 2020-21 season that saw the Orange exist in a bubble on campus, taking remote classes and living separate from the general school population.

"This was my first normal college offseason — normal summer workouts, normal preseason," said Girard, 21, who first arrived at Syracuse as a freshman in the summer of 2019 and got to play exhibition games in Italy. "We've been normal this year — everyone on the team is vaccinated, we've all had boosters. Everybody has the same protocol — if you're not feeling well, tell the trainer and he'll get you tested and go from there."

Although Syracuse is 5-5 this season, Girard himself is off to a strong start. The 6-foot-1 junior point guard is averaging 14.7 points — second on the team behind Buddy Boeheim's 17.6 — as well as 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game in 34 minutes of playing time. He has made 50% of his 3-pointers, with 32 this season. He scored a season-high 27 points in a loss to Colgate on Nov. 20.

After a promising freshman year, he struggled at times as a sophomore. He suffered a bout with coronavirus himself that sapped his energy early in the season, but by the Orange's postseason run, he was playing his best ball.

That's been a springboard into this season. In true Girard fashion, he has plenty of swagger, drive and competitiveness, but he's never truly satisfied with how he's playing.

"I'm still trying to be a better leader, be more vocal," Girard said. "We're 5-5 right now, and I want to do everything I can to help turn it around."

Girard, who is majoring in sports management, has a good feeling about the Orange's chances as the season unfolds.

"We've got a lot of potential. We have every piece you need in college basketball," Girard said.

The Orange's starting lineup has been bolstered by the arrivals of transfers Jimmy Boeheim — Buddy's older brother — as a grad student from Cornell, and senior Cole Swider from Villanova. Junior Symir Torrence, a transfer from Marquette, comes off the bench.

"We're a lot more experienced (this year), we have more veteran players," Girard said. "Our transfers have played at a high level already. They understand what it takes."

Syracuse has struggled to close out games this season. The Orange's zone defense has not looked good in several games, and has cost them in games that they led by double digits.

"We have to learn to play a straight 40 minutes instead of 20, or 15," Girard said. "We have to put everything together. … We have a lot more offensive weapons, it's just a matter of time before everyone is on the same page and starts clicking.

"It's a long season," he added. "There's a lot of opportunity left in the year to get better and have the kind of season we want to have."

