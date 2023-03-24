Joseph Girard III announced on Friday he's keeping his options open for next season.

Girard, a Glens Falls graduate who just completed his fourth season with the Syracuse University men's basketball team, said he's entering the 2023 NBA Draft process, maintaining his college eligibility and will enter the Transfer Portal. He said in a statement he did this to "... keep my options open and gather as much information as possible in order for me to make the most informed decision about my basketball future."

That creates three possibilities for Girard. He could play a fifth season at Syracuse, move to another school or see what happens in the NBA draft. He has the right to play a fifth college season because he was enrolled during the pandemic-affected 2020-21 season.

Girard averaged 16.4 points per game this past season at SU and made 88 3-pointers. He is 17th on Syracuse's all-time scoring list, and third on the college's all-time 3-point list. He made 86.3 percent of all free throws, second-best in school history.

Girard must withdraw from the NBA Draft by June 1 to keep his college eligibility, according to SU.

"I'm grateful for what has taken place on the journey thus far and am looking forward to what the future holds," Girard said in his statement.