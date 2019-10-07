ALBANY — Joseph Girard III showed the same determination he shows on the basketball court, Monday, in making sure he attended the 14th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Basket Ball at Albany Capital Center.
Girard III was there with most of his family to accept the event’s Inspiration Award in honor of his late grandfather Joe Girard Sr., a well-known coach of boys basketball and football teams at St. Mary’s, of Glens Falls, in the 1970s and 80s. He also served on the state basketball tournament committee and was one of his grandson’s biggest fans before his passing due to cancer in 2016.
“He battled (cancer) for multiple years,” Girard III said. “One of the biggest things I took from that was watching him never give up. Just seeing that and seeing the resiliency he had to fight with and the toughness he had to fight it with, it just kind of carried into my mindset, ‘OK, if he can do this, life or death, I can do this on a basketball court or football field. I’m not facing life or death right now. And if I can have his mental toughness on the basketball court or football field, I’ll be all right.’
“I just kind of grasped that and took it into for what it was worth, and I think that definitely helped me,” he added.
Girard is adapting to life as a Division I basketball player, as he prepares for his collegiate debut with Syracuse University on Nov. 6 against Virginia. He said head coach Jim Boeheim, assistant coach Gerry McNamara and the rest of his staff have been pushing the team hard.
You have free articles remaining.
“To say the least, it’s a different lifestyle,” Girard III said. “You’re going from about 6 in the morning to potentially 6 or 7 at night, not seeing your bed for that long. But you’ve got to go to class every day, got to work out every day. It’s just different.”
Many thought New York State’s all-time leading high-school scorer would have no problem adjusting his game to college, but NCAA Division I basketball is a different animal for all players. He said game speed is the biggest adjustment.
“I’ve done NYBL, but at the same time it’s a lot of getting used to playing not even against guys who are just like you, but with the guys who are just like you,” he said. “Not to say I didn’t have fun playing here — I love these guys and I love everything about them — but it’s a whole different level, and I kind of had to mentally readjust where my mental focus was, even more than the physical aspect of it.”
Busy as he is, though, there wasn’t ever a question he’d make time for this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.