The accolades from Glens Falls Joseph Girard III senior season on the gridiron and the hardwood continues.
MaxPreps named Girard its 2018-19 Male High School Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-2 Girard led the Indians to two NYSPHSAA titles in football and basketball as well as a Federation Tournament of Champions title in front of a Glens Falls home crowd in March.
Girard, New York State’s all-time leading scorer, with 4,763 points, averaged 50 points per game for the second consecutive season.
Girard also broke the Section II single-game scoring record this past season by scoring 69 points against Schuylerville on Feb. 8 in a 98-83 win. Girard scored at least 50 points in a game 22 times during his five-year high-school career, including four times of 60 or more. On top of becoming to first Glens Falls athlete to be named Mr. Basketball, JG3 is also the first ever Indian to earn first-team All American honors.
Girard was also named to the first-team of USA Today’s All-USA New York Boys Basketball team and the New York State Sportswriter Association Class B player of the year.
Girard will continue his basketball career at Syracuse University following graduation.
