VEDANO OLONA, Italy — Glens Falls native Joseph Girard III made two of four 3-point attempts and finished with six points in his first game with Syracuse University men's basketball, a 69-59 exhibition win over All-Star Varese.
Girard came off the bench to play just under 17 minutes, recording two rebounds and two assists. He hit a baseline 3-pointer in the last minute that helped put the game away.
Syracuse is on a four-game preseason tour of Italy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.