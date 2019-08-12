{{featured_button_text}}

VEDANO OLONA, Italy — Glens Falls native Joseph Girard III made two of four 3-point attempts and finished with six points in his first game with Syracuse University men's basketball, a 69-59 exhibition win over All-Star Varese.

Girard came off the bench to play just under 17 minutes, recording two rebounds and two assists. He hit a baseline 3-pointer in the last minute that helped put the game away.

Syracuse is on a four-game preseason tour of Italy.

