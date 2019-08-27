{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls High School will hold its athletics Kick Off Barbeque on Thursday for all students who play a sport in the fall, winter or spring season.

The informational meeting is open to athletes in grades 7 through 12, with a chance to meet members of the athletic department as well as members of the Glens Falls Grandstanders. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass. The event begins at 6 p.m. near the high school concession stand.

