JOHNSBURG — Queensbury graduate Bailey Gengel won the sprint competition and was USCSA Regional Champion at the Eastern Collegiate Ski Conference regional meet at Gore Mountain on Saturday.

Gengel, a senior at the University of Vermont, finished fourth in the skate event on Sunday. Gengel and her UVM Nordic Ski Club teammates will compete in the Nationals March 6-12 at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.