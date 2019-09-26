GLENS FALLS — Michael Gedman was named the new head coach of the Glens Falls Dragons on Thursday by owner and general manager Ben Bernard.
The Dragons are coming off a 13-34 season in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League’s East Division.
“We felt it was the right time to make the change,” Bernard said. “Recruiting players (was one of our biggest problems). We ran out of pitchers at the end with various injuries so we had to go to some positional players to pitch. The schedule can be grueling because you play pretty much every day. He (Gedman) played as a pitcher and as a first baseman so that gives us a good feeling that he can handle both pretty well.”
Bernard added that Gedman’s experience and family lineage to sports were what stood out the most.
In 10 years as a coach, Gedman spent four seasons with Division I Bryant University (Rhode Island), five seasons with Framingham State College (Massachusetts) and one year as a hitting coach at Plymouth State (New Hampshire). Gedman has been working as the hitting instructor at ABCA, a Division I Juco in Tifton, Georgia.
Gedman played college baseball at UMass and three years of professional baseball in the Can-Am League as a pitcher and first baseman. He played two seasons with the Worcester Tornadoes and split one year between the Rockland Boulders and the Newark Bears.
There is a long line of athletes in Gedman’s family. His father, Rich, played 12 seasons in MLB including nine as a catcher with the Boston Red Sox. Michael’s brother Matt was drafted by the Red Sox and is currently the assistant coach at Trinity College (Conn.). His sister Marissa played hockey and was a captain at Harvard and his mother Sherry pitched at UConn.
“I was looking for summer ball jobs and it rose to the top,” Gedman said. “I have a good network of coaches that I know — so I’ll be working on getting some good pitchers to spend their summers in Glens Falls. It’s the most important thing in summer baseball because many times there are limitations on the amount of innings that they can pitch.”
