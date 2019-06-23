At last week’s Adirondack Runners Summer Track Series, 3-year-old Olivia Gaulin ran 50 meters in 19.6 seconds and 100 meters in 36.5 seconds.
Charlotte Comiskey (4) ran 50 meters in 14.7 seconds, 100 in 30.2 seconds and 200 in 1:00.1. Olivia Peck (6) ran 50 in 10.0 seconds, 100 in 18.1 seconds, 200 in 46.4 seconds and 400 in 1:50.9. Rebecca Fraiser (7) ran 50 in 12.9 seconds, 100 in 23.3 seconds and a mile in 11:01.6. Mallory Cosh (8) ran 50 in 9.3 seconds, 100 in 19.6 seconds, 200 in 44.9 seconds and 400 in 1:53.3. Serenity Olden (10) ran 50 in 8.2 seconds, 100 in 17.7 seconds, 200 in 37.1 seconds and 400 in 1:38.3.
In the 4-by-100 relay the team of Emory Usher (9). Sydney McGrath (8), Miles Robertson (6) and Jasper Robertson (3) ran a 1:32.0, while the team of Rayleigh Forrester (8), Dillon Forrester (7), Zander Smith (7) and Ariela Smith (8) ran a 1:44.
The series is run every Tuesday in June and July at 6 p.m. at the Queensbury High School track, except that there will be no meet this Tuesday. All ages are welcome. There are no charges for the series.
