SARATOGA SPRINGS — Gary Contessa could not have pictured a more perfect return to Saratoga Race Course than Thursday.

Back at the Spa for the first time since 2019, Contessa watched his first-time starter, Becky's Joker, capture the Grade 3, $175,000 Schuylerville in front of an opening-day crowd of 29,102.

Becky's Joker won the ninth race on a hot, blustery afternoon, making a last-to-first run in the 6-furlong sprint for 2-year-olds, under jockey Javier Castellano.

"And to do it on opening day with a maiden that's 20-1 — it doesn't get any more special than that, it really doesn't," Contessa said. "I want some champagne, and I want to walk through that crowd and give everybody a high-five. These are the greatest fans anyway. … I love being here."

Becky's Joker won by 3 1/4 lengths over runner-up Saratoga Secret, and paid $44.40 on a $2 winning wager. Closing Act took third.

Thursday's 10-race card finished early, as post times were moved up during the day by about half an hour to avoid strong thunderstorms that hit the Saratoga Springs area just after 6 p.m.

Contessa was gratified to watch Becky's Joker storming down the main track in the final 3 furlongs on a surge through the middle.

"When she broke a little slow, I wasn’t surprised, you saw how big she is — she's 16.3 (16 3/4 hands in height — about 5 feet, 6 inches)," Contessa said. "So I expected her to break slow, and I was hoping she would engage immediately, which she did. She got in right behind the leaders, and I loved her position. I thought we had a big chance turning for home.

"I thought Castellano rode a genius ride," he added. "He could've swung outside, he stayed inside, waited for those two horses to open up, and went through the middle of them."

Contessa last saddled a stakes winner at Saratoga in 2018, with Sippican Harbor in the Spinaway. His last win at the Spa came on Sept. 1, 2019.

Contessa has worked as a bloodstock agent and managed Bell Gable Stable's horses in Delaware the last two years, but he has not lost his love of training.

"My life blood is training — that's what I want to do, this is where I want to be, there's nothing better," said Contessa, who has 12 horses in his stable at Saratoga this summer. "For anyone in horse racing, (Saratoga) is the best."

In Becky's Joker, he saw loads of talent in the daughter of Practical Joke, even as a weanling purchased by owner Lee Pokoik.

"I knew physically she was as good as anything in this race," Contessa said. "She trained like a stake horse — but with a 2-year-old, you don't know what's going to happen when the gate opens. She told me from Day 1, 'I'm the right horse and I'm good enough for a race like this.'"

Contessa said Becky's Joker would next run in the Spinaway on Sept. 3 at Saratoga.

"This is the way you want to come back," Contessa said. "I tried the real world, but this side of the fence is the happier place for me. I like the other side of the fence, but I love this side of the fence."