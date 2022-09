North Warren graduate Sydney Gagnon was named field hockey Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Empire 8 this week.

The Hartwick senior had a hat trick in Saturday's 7-2 win over St. John Fisher, which ended the Cardinals' 24-game Empire 8 regular-season win streak. Gagnon had a season-high nine shots and six shots on goal in the game. She leads the Hawks with five goals this season.