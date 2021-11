GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls High School Athletic Hall of Fame will inducts its newest members on Saturday night at Great Escape Lodge.

Sign-in for the ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m., with induction starting at 6:15. Anyone wishing to attend may contact athletic director Chip Corlew at the school.

The new members of the Hall are Jeff Cassidy, Noel Scidmore, Tim Girard, Kristina (Maze) Hermance, Marissa (Maze) Fitch, Kevin Sullivan and the 1975-1976 wrestling team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0