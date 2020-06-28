G.F. Independents announce summer schedule

The Glens Falls Independents have announced the schedule for their upcoming season in the Independent Collegiate Baseball League.

The league, with four teams, was put together for one season to give local baseball players a chance to play during the coronavirus pandemic. Glens Falls normally has a team in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, but that league has shut down for the year.

The season begins July 6 and continues through Aug. 13. Spectators will be limited to two family members per player, but Glens Falls general manager Ben Bernard has said it's possible other members of the public may allowed in.

The season is 30 games long and almost all games will be played as doubleheaders. Games will only be played at East Field and Amsterdam's Shuttleworth Park. The Independents are joined in the league by the Albany Dutch, the Albany Athletics and the Amsterdam Mohawks.

The Independents will hold practice July 1-3 at East Field. The will play nine doubleheaders at East Field and play on six days at Shuttleworth Park.

The league promises a focus on player safety by having trainers at each game, sanitizing baseballs and dugouts and requiring players to bring their own equipment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0