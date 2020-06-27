From athletic fields to medical field: Queensbury grads take on pandemic

Mandwelle said he always wanted to do something in public service, and chose to go to Syracuse University on an ROTC scholarship. He majored in biology and upon graduation in 2014, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the New York Army National Guard Medical Service Corps.

As a civilian, Mandwelle worked for a laboratory in Latham, but in 2016, he was selected to become a full-time officer at Joint Task Force Empire Shield in New York City. He served several roles, including Task Force operations officer, before being selected as company commander at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn. And then an even bigger opportunity arose.

“I was only 3 months into my new role as company commander when I was approached and asked to fulfill an important vacancy as medical planner for the 42 Infantry Division on their deployment to the Middle East,” Mandwelle said. “After discussing with my fiancée and consulting with my commander at JTF-ES, we knew that deploying was the difficult but necessary choice I had to make.”

Mandwelle said one of the keys to medical planning is flexibility, something everyone in the medial profession quickly learned about the coronavirus pandemic, including the military.