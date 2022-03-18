Friday's State Tournament Boxscores

HEUVELTON 68,
SOUTH KORTRIGHT 47
Class D State Semifinal
South Kortright (20-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Eoin Byrne 0 0 0 0
Troy Dianich 0 4 2 14
Darren Dengler 0 0 0 0
Connor Quarino 4 2 2 16
Adam Champlin 1 0 1 3
Josh Anderson 4 0 0 8
Logan Firment 2 0 2 6
Totals 11 6 7 47
Heuvelton (23-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Hunter Venette 1 0 0 2
Cole Rickett 0 0 2 2
Nate Mashaw 4 6 1 27
Jededia Crayford 2 0 2 6
Lucas Thornhill 1 2 0 8
Rhys Brossoit 0 0 0 0
Tristan Lovely 9 0 1 19
Connor Phillips 2 0 0 4
Isreal Paradise 0 0 0 0
Totals 19 8 6 68
South Kortright 19 5 21 2 — 47
Heuvelton 19 17 16 16 — 68
Other stats: Quarino (SK) 7 rebounds, 4 assists. Anderson (SK) 4 rebounds. Lovely (Heu) 7 rebounds, 6 assists. Phillips (Heu) 5 rebounds. Rickett (Heu) 4 rebounds. Mashaw (Heu) 3 assists.
AVOCA-PRATTSBURGH 59, OESJ 42
Class D State Semifinal
Avoca-Prattsburgh (26-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Sawyer Devoe 6 0 1 13
Macoy Putnam 7 2 8 28
Tucker Gerych 1 0 0 2
Caleb Johnson 0 0 0 0
Hayden Abbott 3 0 4 10
Pacey Hopkins 2 0 2 6
Jamel Crowder 0 0 0 0
Totals 19 2 15 59
OESJ (15-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Paetyn Logan-Dillenbeck 0 0 1 1
Mason Snell 0 2 0 6
Colton Christensen 7 0 1 15
Tristan Stever 0 0 0 0
Sebastian Ackernecht 0 0 0 0
Hunter Smith 0 1 0 3
Owen Feagles 8 0 1 17
Jesse Walrath 0 0 0 0
Totals 15 3 3 42
Avoca-P’burgh 8 15 18 18 — 59
OESJ 7 16 11 8 — 42
Other stats: Devoe (A-P) 8 rebounds. Hopkins (A-Ph) 6 rebounds. Feagles (OESJ) 10 rebounds. Christensen (OESJ) 6 rebounds. Logan-Dillenbeck (OESJ) 5 rebounds.
NEWFIELD 66, PIERSON 62
Class C State Semifinal
Pierson (23-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Dominick Mancino 0 0 0 0
Keanu King 0 0 0 0
Logan Hartstein 1 2 0 8
Daniel LaBrozzi 3 1 0 9
Leo Butler 0 0 0 0
Cecil Munshin 8 1 2 21
Wilson Bennett 5 1 2 15
Charlie Culver 3 0 0 6
Charlie McLean 0 1 0 3
Totals 20 6 4 62
Newfield (22-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Zach Taylor 4 2 1 15
Jalen Hardison 6 0 2 14
Ausitn Jenney 4 0 1 9
Derek Pawlewicz 2 1 3 10
Trevor Sinn 0 0 3 3
Hezekiah McCoy 1 0 3 5
Zach Schwoeble 0 0 0 0
Garrett Porter 5 0 0 10
Totals 22 3 13 66
Pierson 11 23 17 11 — 62
Newfield 22 8 16 20 — 66
Other stats: Bennett (P) 8 rebounds. Culver (P) 6 rebounds. Porter (New) 7 rebounds. Hardison (New) 6 rebounds. Pawlewicz (New) 6 rebounds.
STILLWATER 64, SALAMANCA 56
Class C State Semifinal
Salamanca (17-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Jaxson Ross 0 1 0 3
Hayden Hoag 0 2 0 6
Cole Hedlund 0 0 0 0
Lucus Brown 5 4 4 26
Harley Hoag 2 0 0 4
Andy Herrick 2 3 0 13
R.J. McLarney 2 0 0 4
Totals 11 10 4 56
Stillwater (23-3)
2P 3P FT TP
C.J. McNeil 6 1 7 22
Thomas McDonough 0 1 9 12
Lukas Lilac 2 1 3 10
Joe McDonough 0 0 0 0
Jaxon Mueller 7 0 4 18
Carter Wichelns 1 0 0 2
Totals 16 3 23 64
Salamanca 19 12 15 10 — 56
Stillwater 15 18 8 23 — 64
Other stats: Hay. Hoag (Sal) 6 rebounds. McLarney (Sal) 5 rebounds. Brown (Sal) 4 rebounds, 6 assists. Ross (Sal) 4 assists. Mueller (Still) 9 rebounds. Lilac (Still) 7 rebounds. Wichelns (Still) 7 rebounds. McNeil (Still) 4 assists.
MOUNT VERNON 64, BALDWIN 57
Class AA Semifinal
Mount Vernon (23-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Morris 1 0 1 3
Robinson 2 0 0 4
Barnes 1 0 0 2
Austin 1 0 0 2
Sinclair 5 1 2 15
Colon 2 3 4 17
Taylor 6 0 5 17
Barkor 2 0 0 4
George 0 0 0 0
Totals 20 4 12 64
Baldwin
2P 3P FT TP
Stewart 0 3 7 16
Hall 0 0 0 0
Petion 5 0 3 13
Hepburn 1 0 0 2
Brown 1 0 3 5
Beaubrun 4 0 2 10
Oka 4 0 1 9
Ramsay 1 0 0 2
Totals 16 3 16 57
Mount Vernon 22 10 8 24 — 64
Baldwin 16 16 11 14 — 57
Other stats: Taylor (MV) 14 rebounds. sinclair (MV) 9 rebounds. Colon (MV) 3 assists. Oka (Bald) 7 rebounds.
GREEN TECH 61, JAMESTOWN 31
Class AA Semifinal
Jamestown
2P 3P FT TP
Farmer 2 0 0 4
Paige 3 0 0 6
Brumagin 0 1 0 3
Freeney 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 1 0 3
Harley 0 0 0 0
Butts 0 0 0 0
Butera 4 0 2 10
Maple 0 1 2 5
Garland 0 0 0 0
Totals 9 3 4 31
Green Tech (21-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Pharr 4 0 1 9
Williams 2 0 0 4
Carter 0 0 0 0
Walton 2 0 4 8
Mayben 2 3 1 14
Little 8 0 2 18
Owens 1 0 0 2
Perkins 2 0 0 4
Merritt 1 0 0 2
Totals 22 3 8 61
Jamestown 3 12 7 9 — 31
Green Tech 12 9 18 22 — 61
Other stats: Farmer (Jam) 9 rebounds. Perkins (GT) 8 rebounds.