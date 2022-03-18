 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's State Tournament Boxscores

  • 0

HEUVELTON 68,

SOUTH KORTRIGHT 47

Class D State Semifinal

South Kortright (20-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Eoin Byrne 0 0 0 0

Troy Dianich 0 4 2 14

Darren Dengler 0 0 0 0

Connor Quarino 4 2 2 16

Adam Champlin 1 0 1 3

Josh Anderson 4 0 0 8

Logan Firment 2 0 2 6

Totals 11 6 7 47

Heuvelton (23-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Hunter Venette 1 0 0 2

Cole Rickett 0 0 2 2

Nate Mashaw 4 6 1 27

Jededia Crayford 2 0 2 6

Lucas Thornhill 1 2 0 8

Rhys Brossoit 0 0 0 0

Tristan Lovely 9 0 1 19

Connor Phillips 2 0 0 4

Isreal Paradise 0 0 0 0

Totals 19 8 6 68

South Kortright 19 5 21 2 — 47

Heuvelton 19 17 16 16 — 68

Other stats: Quarino (SK) 7 rebounds, 4 assists. Anderson (SK) 4 rebounds. Lovely (Heu) 7 rebounds, 6 assists. Phillips (Heu) 5 rebounds. Rickett (Heu) 4 rebounds. Mashaw (Heu) 3 assists.

AVOCA-PRATTSBURGH 59, OESJ 42

Class D State Semifinal

Avoca-Prattsburgh (26-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Sawyer Devoe 6 0 1 13

Macoy Putnam 7 2 8 28

Tucker Gerych 1 0 0 2

Caleb Johnson 0 0 0 0

Hayden Abbott 3 0 4 10

Pacey Hopkins 2 0 2 6

Jamel Crowder 0 0 0 0

Totals 19 2 15 59

OESJ (15-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Paetyn Logan-Dillenbeck 0 0 1 1

Mason Snell 0 2 0 6

Colton Christensen 7 0 1 15

Tristan Stever 0 0 0 0

Sebastian Ackernecht 0 0 0 0

Hunter Smith 0 1 0 3

Owen Feagles 8 0 1 17

Jesse Walrath 0 0 0 0

Totals 15 3 3 42

Avoca-P’burgh 8 15 18 18 — 59

OESJ 7 16 11 8 — 42

Other stats: Devoe (A-P) 8 rebounds. Hopkins (A-Ph) 6 rebounds. Feagles (OESJ) 10 rebounds. Christensen (OESJ) 6 rebounds. Logan-Dillenbeck (OESJ) 5 rebounds.

NEWFIELD 66, PIERSON 62

Class C State Semifinal

Pierson (23-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Dominick Mancino 0 0 0 0

Keanu King 0 0 0 0

Logan Hartstein 1 2 0 8

Daniel LaBrozzi 3 1 0 9

Leo Butler 0 0 0 0

Cecil Munshin 8 1 2 21

Wilson Bennett 5 1 2 15

Charlie Culver 3 0 0 6

Charlie McLean 0 1 0 3

Totals 20 6 4 62

Newfield (22-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Zach Taylor 4 2 1 15

Jalen Hardison 6 0 2 14

Ausitn Jenney 4 0 1 9

Derek Pawlewicz 2 1 3 10

Trevor Sinn 0 0 3 3

Hezekiah McCoy 1 0 3 5

Zach Schwoeble 0 0 0 0

Garrett Porter 5 0 0 10

Totals 22 3 13 66

Pierson 11 23 17 11 — 62

Newfield 22 8 16 20 — 66

Other stats: Bennett (P) 8 rebounds. Culver (P) 6 rebounds. Porter (New) 7 rebounds. Hardison (New) 6 rebounds. Pawlewicz (New) 6 rebounds.

STILLWATER 64, SALAMANCA 56

Class C State Semifinal

Salamanca (17-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Jaxson Ross 0 1 0 3

Hayden Hoag 0 2 0 6

Cole Hedlund 0 0 0 0

Lucus Brown 5 4 4 26

Harley Hoag 2 0 0 4

Andy Herrick 2 3 0 13

R.J. McLarney 2 0 0 4

Totals 11 10 4 56

Stillwater (23-3)

2P 3P FT TP

C.J. McNeil 6 1 7 22

Thomas McDonough 0 1 9 12

Lukas Lilac 2 1 3 10

Joe McDonough 0 0 0 0

Jaxon Mueller 7 0 4 18

Carter Wichelns 1 0 0 2

Totals 16 3 23 64

Salamanca 19 12 15 10 — 56

Stillwater 15 18 8 23 — 64

Other stats: Hay. Hoag (Sal) 6 rebounds. McLarney (Sal) 5 rebounds. Brown (Sal) 4 rebounds, 6 assists. Ross (Sal) 4 assists. Mueller (Still) 9 rebounds. Lilac (Still) 7 rebounds. Wichelns (Still) 7 rebounds. McNeil (Still) 4 assists.

MOUNT VERNON 64, BALDWIN 57

Class AA Semifinal

Mount Vernon (23-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Morris 1 0 1 3

Robinson 2 0 0 4

Barnes 1 0 0 2

Austin 1 0 0 2

Sinclair 5 1 2 15

Colon 2 3 4 17

Taylor 6 0 5 17

Barkor 2 0 0 4

George 0 0 0 0

Totals 20 4 12 64

Baldwin

2P 3P FT TP

Stewart 0 3 7 16

Hall 0 0 0 0

Petion 5 0 3 13

Hepburn 1 0 0 2

Brown 1 0 3 5

Beaubrun 4 0 2 10

Oka 4 0 1 9

Ramsay 1 0 0 2

Totals 16 3 16 57

Mount Vernon 22 10 8 24 — 64

Baldwin 16 16 11 14 — 57

Other stats: Taylor (MV) 14 rebounds. sinclair (MV) 9 rebounds. Colon (MV) 3 assists. Oka (Bald) 7 rebounds.

GREEN TECH 61, JAMESTOWN 31

Class AA Semifinal

Jamestown

2P 3P FT TP

Farmer 2 0 0 4

Paige 3 0 0 6

Brumagin 0 1 0 3

Freeney 0 0 0 0

Drake 0 1 0 3

Harley 0 0 0 0

Butts 0 0 0 0

Butera 4 0 2 10

Maple 0 1 2 5

Garland 0 0 0 0

Totals 9 3 4 31

Green Tech (21-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Pharr 4 0 1 9

Williams 2 0 0 4

Carter 0 0 0 0

Walton 2 0 4 8

Mayben 2 3 1 14

Little 8 0 2 18

Owens 1 0 0 2

Perkins 2 0 0 4

Merritt 1 0 0 2

Totals 22 3 8 61

Jamestown 3 12 7 9 — 31

Green Tech 12 9 18 22 — 61

Other stats: Farmer (Jam) 9 rebounds. Perkins (GT) 8 rebounds.

