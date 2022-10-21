 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story agate

Friday's Sectional Scoreboard

  • 0

Friday's sectional scores:

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Columbia 5, Troy 1

Queensbury 1, Scotia 0

Burnt Hills def. Amsterdam

Class CC Quarterfinals

Stillwater 3, Chatham 0

Voorheesville 4, Maple Hill 1

Greenwich 5, Mayfield 0

Class C Quarterfinals

People are also reading…

St. Johnsville 1, Schoharie 0

Bolton-Warrensburg 4, Galway 0

Section VII Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Seton Catholic 6, Indian Lake-Long Lake 0

Keene 2, Willsboro 1

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Averill Park 2, South High 0

Queensbury def. Albany Academy

Class D Quarterfinals

Loudonville Christian 8, Argyle 1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tyler, Dock make state golf team

Tyler, Dock make state golf team

Noah Tyler of Hudson Falls and Brayden Dock of Glens Falls qualified Sunday for the Section II team that will compete in the state boys golf tournament.

Cambridge-Salem cruises to victory

Cambridge-Salem cruises to victory

CORINTH — Eighth-grader Stephen Yakubec opened Friday night's football game with a 68-yard touchdown pass to Alex Luke and Cambridge-Salem nev…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News