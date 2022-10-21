Friday's Sectional Scoreboard

Friday's sectional scores:
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Columbia 5, Troy 1
Queensbury 1, Scotia 0
Burnt Hills def. Amsterdam
Class CC Quarterfinals
Stillwater 3, Chatham 0
Voorheesville 4, Maple Hill 1
Greenwich 5, Mayfield 0
Class C Quarterfinals
St. Johnsville 1, Schoharie 0
Bolton-Warrensburg 4, Galway 0
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Seton Catholic 6, Indian Lake-Long Lake 0
Keene 2, Willsboro 1
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Averill Park 2, South High 0
Queensbury def. Albany Academy
Class D Quarterfinals
Loudonville Christian 8, Argyle 1