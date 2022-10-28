 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Friday's Sectional Scoreboard

  • 0

Friday's playoff scores:

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Quarterfinals

Hudson Falls 3, Emma Willard 1

Ichabod Crane 3, Gloversville 0

Schalmont 3, Catholic Central 1

Broadalbin-Perth 3, Glens Falls 1

Class C Quarterfinals

Tamarac 3, Voorheesville 0

Stillwater 3, Greenville 0

Galway 3, Mayfield 0

Class D Quarterfinals

Lake George 3, Hartford 0

Maple Hill 3, Waterford 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Final

Schalmont 1, Broadalbin-Perth 0

