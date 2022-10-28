Friday's Sectional Scoreboard

Friday's playoff scores:
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
Hudson Falls 3, Emma Willard 1
Ichabod Crane 3, Gloversville 0
Schalmont 3, Catholic Central 1
Broadalbin-Perth 3, Glens Falls 1
Class C Quarterfinals
Tamarac 3, Voorheesville 0
Stillwater 3, Greenville 0
Galway 3, Mayfield 0
Class D Quarterfinals
Lake George 3, Hartford 0
Maple Hill 3, Waterford 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Final
Schalmont 1, Broadalbin-Perth 0
