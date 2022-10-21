Friday's Sectional Scoreboard (completed)

Friday's sectional scores:
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Columbia 5, Troy 1
Averill Park 2, Mohonasen 1
Queensbury 1, Scotia 0
Burnt Hills 8, Amsterdam 0
Class CC Quarterfinals
Stillwater 3, Chatham 0
Voorheesville 4, Maple Hill 1
Greenwich 5, Mayfield 0
People are also reading…
Lake George 4, Hoosick Falls 1
Class C Quarterfinals
St. Johnsville 1, Schoharie 0
Bolton-Warrensburg 4, Galway 0
Waterford 8, Cambridge 0
Berne-Knox 4, Hadley-Luzerne 2
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Seton Catholic 6, Indian Lake-Long Lake 0
Keene 2, Willsboro 1
Boquet Valley 6, Schroon Lake-Newcomb 2
Chazy 4, Wells 0
Class C Semifinals
Northern Adirondack 3, Moriah 0
Northeastern Clinton 9, Ticonderoga 0
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Averill Park 2, South High 0
Queensbury 2, Albany Academy 0
Class D Quarterfinals
Loudonville Christian 8, Argyle 1
Mekeel Christian 1, Fort Ann 0