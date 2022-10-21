 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story agate

Friday's Sectional Scoreboard (completed)

  • 0

Friday's sectional scores:

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Columbia 5, Troy 1

Averill Park 2, Mohonasen 1

Queensbury 1, Scotia 0

Burnt Hills 8, Amsterdam 0

Class CC Quarterfinals

Stillwater 3, Chatham 0

Voorheesville 4, Maple Hill 1

Greenwich 5, Mayfield 0

People are also reading…

Lake George 4, Hoosick Falls 1

Class C Quarterfinals

St. Johnsville 1, Schoharie 0

Bolton-Warrensburg 4, Galway 0

Waterford 8, Cambridge 0

Berne-Knox 4, Hadley-Luzerne 2

Section VII Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Seton Catholic 6, Indian Lake-Long Lake 0

Keene 2, Willsboro 1

Boquet Valley 6, Schroon Lake-Newcomb 2

Chazy 4, Wells 0

Class C Semifinals

Northern Adirondack 3, Moriah 0

Northeastern Clinton 9, Ticonderoga 0

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Averill Park 2, South High 0

Queensbury 2, Albany Academy 0

Class D Quarterfinals

Loudonville Christian 8, Argyle 1

Mekeel Christian 1, Fort Ann 0

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News