Friday's Sectional Scoreboard (complete)

Scores from Friday's sectional soccer games:
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Guilderland 2, Bethlehem 1
Niskayuna 3, Saratoga 0
Shenendehowa 2, Albany 1
Class A Quarterfinal
Albany Academy 2, Burnt Hills 1
Class B Quarterfinals
Greenville 2, Ichabod Crane 1
Broadalbin-Perth 3, Schalmont 0
Cohoes 1, Schuylerville 0
Class D Quarterfinal
St. Johnsville 4, North Warren 0
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
People are also reading…
Crown Point 4, Johnsburg-Minerva 1
Schroon Lake-Newcomb 3, Boquet Valley 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Queensbury 8, Amsterdam 2
Burnt Hills 2, Scotia 1
Averill Park 4, Lansingburgh 0
Mohonasen 4, South High 3, 2OT
Class C Opening Round
Bolton-Warrensburg 1, Chatham 0
Stillwater 2, Galway 0
Schoharie 8, Hadley-Luzerne 0
Maple Hill 3, Cambridge 1
Greenwich 4, Corinth 0
Waterford 4, Berne-Knox 0
Lake George 1, Canajoharie 0
Hoosick Falls def. Rensselaer
CHARTS: Boys soccer, girls soccer and field hockey brackets (updated)
Class AA Boys Soccer
Class A Boys Soccer
Class B Boys Soccer
Class C Boys Soccer
Class D Boys Soccer
Section VII Boys Soccer
Class AA Girls Soccer
Class A Girls Soccer
Class B Girls Soccer
Class C Girls Soccer
Class D Girls Soccer
Section VII Girls Soccer
Class A Field Hockey
Class B Field Hockey
Class C Field Hockey
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: Stories, scores and brackets for high school sports
-
ROUNDUP: Bacon's goal lifts B-W; Witches, Spartans, Warriors move on
-
ROUNDUP: Flying Forts, Scots post 3-1 victories
-
Queensbury pulls away from Ballston Spa
- 8 updates