Friday's Sectional Scoreboard (complete)

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Stories, scores and brackets for high school sports series
Scores from Friday's sectional soccer games:

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Guilderland 2, Bethlehem 1

Niskayuna 3, Saratoga 0

Shenendehowa 2, Albany 1

Class A Quarterfinal

Albany Academy 2, Burnt Hills 1

Class B Quarterfinals

Greenville 2, Ichabod Crane 1

Broadalbin-Perth 3, Schalmont 0

Cohoes 1, Schuylerville 0

Class D Quarterfinal

St. Johnsville 4, North Warren 0

Section VII Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Crown Point 4, Johnsburg-Minerva 1

Schroon Lake-Newcomb 3, Boquet Valley 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Queensbury 8, Amsterdam 2

Burnt Hills 2, Scotia 1

Averill Park 4, Lansingburgh 0

Mohonasen 4, South High 3, 2OT

Class C Opening Round

Bolton-Warrensburg 1, Chatham 0

Stillwater 2, Galway 0

Schoharie 8, Hadley-Luzerne 0

Maple Hill 3, Cambridge 1

Greenwich 4, Corinth 0

Waterford 4, Berne-Knox 0

Lake George 1, Canajoharie 0

Hoosick Falls def. Rensselaer

