Friday's sectional schedule

Friday's schedule:

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Ballston Spa at Shaker, 12:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Guilderland, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Colonie, 4 p.m.

Shenendehowa at CBA, 4 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinals

South High at Scotia, 4 p.m.

Averill Park vs. Amsterdam at Shuttleworth Park, 4 p.m.

Troy at Albany Academy, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Mohonasen, 4 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Schalmont at Catskill, 4 p.m.

Cohoes at Schuylerville, 4 p.m.

Coxsackie-Athens at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.

Fonda at Mechanicville, 4 p.m.

Class CC Quarterfinals

Greenwich at Lake George, 4 p.m.

Granville at Maple Hill, 4 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Canajoharie, 4 p.m.

Hoosic Valley at Chatham, 4:30 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

Fort Plain at Galway, 4 p.m.

Bishop Gibbons at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.

Waterford at Duanesburg, 4 p.m.

Hartford-Fort Edward at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

North Warren vs. Loudonville Christian at Boght Complex, 4 p.m.

Argyle vs. St. Johnsville at Soldiers and Sailors Field, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Guilderland at Columbia, noon

Shaker at Shenendehowa, 12:30 p.m.

Colonie at Ballston Spa, 4:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Bethlehem, 4:30 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinals

Mohonasen at Troy, 1 p.m.

Scotia at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Burnt Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Catholic Central at Ichabod Crane, 4:30 p.m.

Schalmont at Tamarac, 4:30 p.m.

Greenville at Glens Falls, 5 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

Hoosick Falls at Chatham, 4 p.m.

Berne-Knox at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Stillwater at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Crown Point at Schroon Lake-Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg-Minerva at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Class C Semifinal

Ausable Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class C Quarterfinals

Glens Falls at Holy Names, 4:15 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Scotia, 4:15 p.m.

Averill Park at Albany Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Voorheesville at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Catholic Central at Hoosick Falls, 4:15 p.m.

