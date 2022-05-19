Friday's sectional schedule

Friday's schedule:
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Ballston Spa at Shaker, 12:30 p.m.
Saratoga at Guilderland, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Colonie, 4 p.m.
Shenendehowa at CBA, 4 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
South High at Scotia, 4 p.m.
Averill Park vs. Amsterdam at Shuttleworth Park, 4 p.m.
Troy at Albany Academy, 4 p.m.
La Salle at Mohonasen, 4 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Schalmont at Catskill, 4 p.m.
Cohoes at Schuylerville, 4 p.m.
Coxsackie-Athens at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.
Fonda at Mechanicville, 4 p.m.
Class CC Quarterfinals
Greenwich at Lake George, 4 p.m.
Granville at Maple Hill, 4 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Canajoharie, 4 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Chatham, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Fort Plain at Galway, 4 p.m.
Bishop Gibbons at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.
Waterford at Duanesburg, 4 p.m.
Hartford-Fort Edward at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
North Warren vs. Loudonville Christian at Boght Complex, 4 p.m.
Argyle vs. St. Johnsville at Soldiers and Sailors Field, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Guilderland at Columbia, noon
Shaker at Shenendehowa, 12:30 p.m.
Colonie at Ballston Spa, 4:30 p.m.
Saratoga at Bethlehem, 4:30 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
Mohonasen at Troy, 1 p.m.
Scotia at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Burnt Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Catholic Central at Ichabod Crane, 4:30 p.m.
Schalmont at Tamarac, 4:30 p.m.
Greenville at Glens Falls, 5 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Hoosick Falls at Chatham, 4 p.m.
Berne-Knox at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.
Warrensburg at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Stillwater at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Crown Point at Schroon Lake-Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg-Minerva at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Semifinal
Ausable Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class C Quarterfinals
Glens Falls at Holy Names, 4:15 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Scotia, 4:15 p.m.
Averill Park at Albany Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Voorheesville at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Catholic Central at Hoosick Falls, 4:15 p.m.