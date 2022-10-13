 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's schedule

Friday's high school sports schedule.

FOOTBALL

Class A

Queensbury at Burnt Hills, 7 p.m.

Ballston Spa at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Class B

Glens Falls at Schalmont, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Green Tech, 7 p.m.

Class C

Warrensburg-Lake George at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Stillwater at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, 7 p.m.

Watervliet vs. Granville-Whitehall at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Class D

Cambridge-Salem vs. Corinth/FE/H-L at Fort Edward, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Saratoga Springs at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.

Champlain Valley

Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Adirondack League Final

Bolton-Warrensburg vs. Fort Ann at Golden Goal, 4:30 p.m.

