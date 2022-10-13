Friday's schedule

Friday's high school sports schedule.
Queensbury at Burnt Hills, 7 p.m.
Ballston Spa at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Glens Falls at Schalmont, 7 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Green Tech, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg-Lake George at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Stillwater at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, 7 p.m.
Watervliet vs. Granville-Whitehall at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Salem vs. Corinth/FE/H-L at Fort Edward, 7 p.m.
Saratoga Springs at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg vs. Fort Ann at Golden Goal, 4:30 p.m.
