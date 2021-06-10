 Skip to main content
Friday's Playoff Schedule
Friday's high school sports schedule:

BOYS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Shaker at Niskayuna, 4 p.m.

Bethlehem at Guilderland, 4 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

Glens Falls at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

Averill Park at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

Stillwater at Johnstown, 4 p.m.

Hoosick Falls/Voorheesville winner vs. Schuylerville, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class C Semifinals

Scotia at Glens Falls, 4:15 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Averill Park, 5:30 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

Johnstown at Holy Names, 4;15 p.m.

Cohoes at Schuylerville, 4:15 p.m.

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinal

Guilderland at CBA, 4 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Schroon Lake-Bolton at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg-Minerva at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Section VII Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Willsboro at Schroon Lake-Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Keene at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

