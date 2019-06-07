{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class A State Semifinals

Baker 15, Bethlehem 14

Northport 13, Pittsford 3

Class B State Semifinals

Eastport-South Manor 7, Canandaigua 4

Class D Semifinals

Bronxville 15, Skaneateles 11

Mattituck 9, Palmyra-Macedon 5

