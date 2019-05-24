SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Opening Round
Amsterdam 6, CCHS 0 (completion of suspended game)
Class B Opening Round
Schuylerville 8, Corinth 0
Glens Falls 15, Fonda 1
Tamarac 4, Schalmont 3
Bishop Gibbons 6, Watervliet 0
Greenville 4, Taconic Hills 3
Cobleskill 6, Cohoes 4
Mechanicville 10, Hudson 1
Class C Opening Round
Canajoharie 2, Maple Hill 1
Fort Plain-OESJ 12, Saratoga Catholic 4
Hoosick Falls 1, Galway 0
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Opening Round
Burnt Hills 14, Scotia 1
Albany Academy 7, Troy 6
Class B Opening Round
Schuylerville 9, Cobleskill 0
Schalmont 3, Ichabod Crane 2
Mechanicville 3, Voorheesville 0
Catskill 1, Broadalbin-Perth 0 (9)
Tamarac 8, Saratoga Catholic 3
Class C Opening Round
Maple Hill 3, Warrensburg 0
Greenwich 14, Bishop Gibbons 0
Fort Plain 10, Rensselaer 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class B Final
Queensbury 16, Niskayuna 12 (completion of suspended game)
BOYS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Final
Niskayuna 11, Bethlehem 6
Class B Final
Ballston Spa 13, Burnt Hills 7
Class C Final
La Salle 16, Glens Falls 12
Class D Final
Schuylerville 16, Johnstown 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.