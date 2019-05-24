{{featured_button_text}}

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Opening Round

Amsterdam 6, CCHS 0 (completion of suspended game)

Class B Opening Round

Schuylerville 8, Corinth 0

Glens Falls 15, Fonda 1

Tamarac 4, Schalmont 3

Bishop Gibbons 6, Watervliet 0

Greenville 4, Taconic Hills 3

Cobleskill 6, Cohoes 4

Mechanicville 10, Hudson 1

Class C Opening Round

Canajoharie 2, Maple Hill 1

Fort Plain-OESJ 12, Saratoga Catholic 4

Hoosick Falls 1, Galway 0

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Opening Round

Burnt Hills 14, Scotia 1

Albany Academy 7, Troy 6

Class B Opening Round

Schuylerville 9, Cobleskill 0

Schalmont 3, Ichabod Crane 2

Mechanicville 3, Voorheesville 0

Catskill 1, Broadalbin-Perth 0 (9)

Tamarac 8, Saratoga Catholic 3

Class C Opening Round

Maple Hill 3, Warrensburg 0

Greenwich 14, Bishop Gibbons 0

Fort Plain 10, Rensselaer 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class B Final

Queensbury 16, Niskayuna 12 (completion of suspended game)

BOYS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class A Final

Niskayuna 11, Bethlehem 6

Class B Final

Ballston Spa 13, Burnt Hills 7

Class C Final

La Salle 16, Glens Falls 12

Class D Final

Schuylerville 16, Johnstown 2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments