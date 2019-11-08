{{featured_button_text}}

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class C Final

Lake George 3, Fonda 0

Class D Final

Galway 3, Argyle 1

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Shenendehowa 35, Guilderland 7

Class C Final

Stillwater 21, Cambridge-Salem 0

