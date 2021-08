Glens Falls native Jimmer Fredette is on the Denver Nuggets' roster for the NBA Summer League.

The league will run Aug. 8-17 in Las Vegas, with each team playing five games. Fredette spent the 2020-21 winter season with the Shanghai Sharks of the China Basketball Association.

Fredette has played for five NBA teams during the regular season, most recently with the Phoenix Suns in 2018-19.

