Glens Falls' Jimmer Fredette scored a game-high 24 points in his second game with Panathinaikos, as the Greens defeated Lavario 112-81 in Euroleague basketball action Sunday.
Fredette was 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers, and went 7 of 7 from the foul line. He added five assists, three rebounds, a block and a steal in 23 minutes of action.
Through two Greek League games, Fredette averages 18.5 points on 66.7 percent shooting from the floor.
