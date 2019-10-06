{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls' Jimmer Fredette scored a game-high 24 points in his second game with Panathinaikos, as the Greens defeated Lavario 112-81 in Euroleague basketball action Sunday.

Fredette was 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers, and went 7 of 7 from the foul line. He added five assists, three rebounds, a block and a steal in 23 minutes of action.

Through two Greek League games, Fredette averages 18.5 points on 66.7 percent shooting from the floor.

