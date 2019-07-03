According to multiple scources, Glens Falls' Jimmer Fredette left the Golden State Warriors' summer-league team to minimize the chance of injury while weighing various overseas options.
Fredette informed the Warriors after their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Fredette averaged 9.5 points on 44 percent shooting in 20.5 minutes in two games.
Fredette has spent the past three seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Shanghai Sharks, where he has been one of the league's top scorers every year. He returned to the NBA last season with the Phoenix Suns, but his team option was not picked up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.