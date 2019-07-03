{{featured_button_text}}
Jimmer Fredette

Phoenix Suns guard Jimmer Fredette runs up court during a March 25 NBA game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

 Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

According to multiple scources, Glens Falls' Jimmer Fredette left the Golden State Warriors' summer-league team to minimize the chance of injury while weighing various overseas options.

Fredette informed the Warriors after their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Fredette averaged 9.5 points on 44 percent shooting in 20.5 minutes in two games. 

Fredette has spent the past three seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Shanghai Sharks, where he has been one of the league's top scorers every year. He returned to the NBA last season with the Phoenix Suns, but his team option was not picked up.

