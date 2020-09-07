Fredette heading back to China

Jimmer Fredette is heading to China for the 2020-21 basketball season.

The Glens Falls High School graduate said he would play for the Shanghai Sharks, a club he was part of for three seasons from 2016 to 2019. Fredette made the announcement on social media late Sunday night, helped by his children.

Fredette was a high-scoring star in the Chinese Basketball Association during his previous three seasons with Shanghai, averaging about 37 points a game. He played in Greece during the 2019-20 season.

Fredette starred for BYU before being drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks and then traded to the Sacramento Kings, for whom he played three seasons. He subsequently played for four other NBA teams, including the Phoenix Suns during the 2018-19 season.

