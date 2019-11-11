{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls' Jimmer Fredette suffered a strained calf in Panathinaikos' Euroleague basketball game Sunday and is listed as day-to-day. The team's next game is Thursday.

Fredette leads the team with 14.1 points per game. He is shooting 40 percent on 3-pointers and 95.8 percent from the foul line. He also adds 2.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game.

