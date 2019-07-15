Glens Falls native Jimmer Fredette on Monday officially announced his decision to play basketball in Greece this coming season.
Fredette will join the Athens-based Panathinaikos team of the EuroLeague.
“I’m extremely excited to announce I’ll be playing in Athens, Greece next for @paobcgr basketball club in the Euroleague and Greek league!” Fredette said in an Instagram post. “Thank you to all of the great fans that have already welcomed me to the Panathinaikos family.
“And I always appreciate the fans that have supported me throughout my career. This will be a new chapter in Our lives that we are ready to get started! Let’s go have a great season! See you soon.”
Fredette had been a prolific scorer for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association for three years before signing with the Phoenix Suns at the tail end of the 2018-19 NBA season. He joined the Golden State Warriors’ NBA summer-league team but dropped out before the season was finished.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.