ONEONTA — SUNY Oneonta senior Olivia Fraser of Queensbury and teammate Rebecca Macdonald were named PrestoSports Women's Doubles Team of the Week in tennis by the State University of New York Athletic Conference on Monday.

The two won their doubles matches against Scranton and Plattsburgh this past week. Both Oneonta players also won their two singles matches, with Fraser playing at No. 1 singles.

Oneonta is off to a 5-0 start.

