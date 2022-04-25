 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fraser earns weekly honor in SUNYAC women's tennis

ONEONTA — SUNY Oneonta senior Olivia Fraser, a Queensbury graduate, and her playing partner, Rebecca Macdonald, were recently named the PrestSports Doubles Team of the Week in State University of New York Athletic Conference women's tennis.

In four SUNYAC matches during the week of April 11, Fraser and Macdonald went 4-0, defeating No. 2 doubles teams from Cortland, Fredonia, Brockport and Geneseo.

The pair are currently 6-0 in the SUNYAC and 9-6 overall. Individually, Fraser is 9-8 in singles play and 11-7 overall in doubles. The Red Dragons are 15-5 overall and have won eight straight matches.

