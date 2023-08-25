SARATOGA SPRINGS — Morning-line favorite Forte squares off with the winners of the three legs of the Triple Crown in Saturday’s Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

A field of seven top 3-year-olds — some of the very best in the country this year — go to the post for the 154th running of the 1 1/4-mile Midsummer Derby.

Forte, who retains Irad Ortiz Jr. in the saddle, starts on the No. 1 post, but the 7-5 favorite will face a deep field of challengers.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage, Preakness winner National Treasure and Belmont winner Arcangelo are all in the field, along with fellow Pletcher pupil Tapit Trice, Steve Asmussen’s Disarm and Bill Mott’s Scotland on the outside post.

Forte rallied to win a stretch duel with Saudi Crown in a photo finish in the Jim Dandy, run July 29 on a sloppy, sealed main track.

The win was a bit of redemption for the son of Violence, the Kentucky Derby favorite who had to be scratched on the morning of the big race because of a bruised foot. It was also Forte’s first race wearing blinkers, which Pletcher said gave the horse more focus after a runner-up finish in the Belmont.

“It was great to get him back in the winner’s circle here,” Pletcher said to NYRA.com earlier this week. “Obviously, it was a frustrating time around the Derby and going into the Belmont off a 10-week layoff, so we’re hoping to get back on track and put him in the best position to win the Travers. I thought we got a good race from him there (in the Jim Dandy), so hopefully we’ve accomplished that.”

The last two Jim Dandy winners — Epicenter last year and Essential Quality in 2021 — went on to win the Travers.

Arcangelo — trained by Jena Antonucci, the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race — is a son of 2016 Travers winner Arrogate, who won the race in a record time of 1:59.36 that still stands. Javier Castellano is 3-for-3 on board Arcangelo and is seeking his seventh Travers win.

Antonucci opted to train Arcangelo over the 11 weeks since the Belmont.

“This horse has had most of his career spaced out with a lot of time. We just found that it’s given him the breathing room he needed to mature, grow up, fill in and fill out,” Antonucci told NYRA.com this week. “...So, continuing to let him come out of a big race like the Belmont and put himself where he needed to for this race was a kind of an easy conversation.”

Trainer Bob Baffert pursues his fourth Travers win with National Treasure, who will have Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez in the irons. National Treasure won the Preakness in wire-to-wire fashion, but faded to sixth in the Belmont after taking an early lead.

Mage has been training at Saratoga with Gustavo Delgado since the beginning of August, after finishing a strong second in the Grade 1 Haskell on July 22. Luis Saez gets the mount for the Travers.

Tapit Trice, a gray son of Tapit, is seeking his first win since the April 8 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland. He will wear blinkers for the first time, and will be ridden by Jose Ortiz out of post 3.

“We feel like sometimes, like some of the Tapits, he gets a little distracted by other things. I don’t know if it’s going to make him any quicker early, but I don’t think it can hurt,” Pletcher told NYRA.com of the equipment change.

Asmussen, who trained Epicenter in last year’s race, takes a shot at back-to-back Travers wins with Disarm. Disarm, ridden by Joel Rosario, has never finished worse than fourth in his eight lifetime starts.

Scotland, with Junior Alvarado up, has raced the least among the Travers contenders, and will attempt to be the first gelding to win a Travers since Unshaded in 2000.

The Travers is the 12th race on a 13-race program, set for 6:11 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Fox.

Saturday’s 13-race card opens with an 11:40 a.m. first post. The program includes three Grade 1, $500,000 stakes: the Forego, the H. Allen Jerkens Memorial and the Ballerina, all on the main track, and the Grade 1, $750,000 Sword Dancer, running 1 1/2 miles on the inner turf.