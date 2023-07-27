SARATOGA SPRINGS — Forte, the 2-year-old champion of 2022, leads a five-horse field in Saturday's $500,000 Jim Dandy stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Forte was runner-up in the Belmont Stakes in June. The horse has won six of eight career starts, including last year's Hopeful at Saratoga. Also entered in the Jim Dandy are Disarm, Hit Show, Saudi Crown and Angel of Empire.

The Jim Dandy is the 10th race on a 12-race card with an estimated start time of 5:45 p.m. The Grade I Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap will be run as the eighth race.

FOX will broadcast live from the track, 3-6 p.m.