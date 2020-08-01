Fort Edward athletes caught in the middle

"I was hoping I could prove myself more my senior year," said Brody Sullivan, who has been in touch with Springfield, Alfred State and Utica College.

However, they have run into New York state's strict transfer rules, which do not allow students to switch schools without having to sit out a year.

"I've been going here since pre-K, I'm proud to call Fort Edward my hometown," Brody Sullivan said. "I've played sports since I could pick up a football. Now I'm trying to figure out what to do my senior year."

Mike Sullivan said he was seeking a waiver to allow his sons to come to Hudson Falls, pleading his case to Ed Dopp, the executive director of Section II, and Dr. Robert Zayas, the executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

"It's in our contract that our children can come to Hudson Falls," Mike Sullivan said. "But Section II said our situation doesn’t fit into any of the current waiver options."

Mike Sullivan — who is an assistant football coach at Fort Edward, which played as a merged team with Corinth last season — said they were hoping for "extenuating circumstances" because of the coronavirus pandemic and the school budget cuts.