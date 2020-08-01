Fort Edward athletes caught in the middle

Brody Sullivan had high hopes for what his senior year of high school would look like.
A football and basketball standout at Fort Edward, Sullivan was like any other student-athlete looking forward to a final year of sports.
But when Fort Edward's school budget failed for a second time earlier this week, sports and other extracurricular activities were eliminated in the contingency budget.
And even though the continuing coronavirus pandemic has forced changes to most school plans — and at the very least delayed fall sports across the state — it's hard to imagine Fort Edward with no sports at all.
"It'll just be going through the motions with classes," he said. "There won't be the pep rallies, all the athletes excited on game day, the teachers wishing you good luck. It'll be quiet in the hallways."
There has been some early discussion of fundraising and other revenue sources to support athletics and other programs that have been cut from the Fort Edward school budget.
But at this point, Fort Edward's student-athletes are stuck without scholastic sports, with few options other than waiting.
Transfer travails
Sullivan and his brother, Ashton, a junior, were hoping to possibly transfer to neighboring Hudson Falls, where their father, Mike, is an English teacher. Both boys have hopes to play sports in college — Brody in football and Ashton in basketball.
"I was hoping I could prove myself more my senior year," said Brody Sullivan, who has been in touch with Springfield, Alfred State and Utica College.
However, they have run into New York state's strict transfer rules, which do not allow students to switch schools without having to sit out a year.
"I've been going here since pre-K, I'm proud to call Fort Edward my hometown," Brody Sullivan said. "I've played sports since I could pick up a football. Now I'm trying to figure out what to do my senior year."
Mike Sullivan said he was seeking a waiver to allow his sons to come to Hudson Falls, pleading his case to Ed Dopp, the executive director of Section II, and Dr. Robert Zayas, the executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
"It's in our contract that our children can come to Hudson Falls," Mike Sullivan said. "But Section II said our situation doesn’t fit into any of the current waiver options."
Mike Sullivan — who is an assistant football coach at Fort Edward, which played as a merged team with Corinth last season — said they were hoping for "extenuating circumstances" because of the coronavirus pandemic and the school budget cuts.
"It's not like we're shopping for a different school — they have the option to come to my school," Mike Sullivan said. "But they would be subject to a year of ineligibility."
Zayas said the state's transfer rules are firm, and they're in place to deter mass exoduses of student-athletes from schools that drop sports.
"Sometimes school districts make decisions regarding programs," Zayas said. "If the transfer rule was that lenient, then students would be able to transfer anywhere."
But Zayas said if member schools or sections are concerned about granting eligibility to student-athletes with extenuating circumstances, then it can be brought up.
"We're a membership-led organization," he said. "If it's something we need to examine, then the membership needs to bring that forward to our attention."
However, that won't help the Sullivans' situation, unless Fort Edward and the community are able to raise enough money to fund the sports and extracurricular activities that are now missing.
"I've heard people talk about fundraising, but I don't think there's anything organized yet," Brody Sullivan said. "We don't have a lot of time."
"The kids had high hopes," Mike Sullivan said. "The worst thing we were thinking was, with the coronavirus, maybe not having sports in the fall. We weren't thinking that we weren't going to play sports at all."
Making a move
Another senior athlete from Fort Edward, Gaby Thomas, is in a different situation.
A star basketball player for the Flying Forts for the last few years, Thomas and her family moved to Queensbury last year. She continued to attend Fort Edward and play for her father, Jason, the Forts' head coach for the last 10 seasons.
Under state transfer rules, any student in grades 9-12 who physically changes residences with his or her parents is eligible to play right away for their new school district.
Because she changed her residence, Gaby Thomas is eligible to play basketball at Queensbury this year — assuming sports make a comeback amid the pandemic. A 5-foot-9 combo guard, she is hoping to play college basketball.
"We were caught in the middle. We wanted her to finish at Fort Edward, but given the circumstances now, there's no choice," Jason Thomas said. "She's for sure going to Queensbury — there's no choice at this point. We can't send her back to Fort Edward with no sports."
That also means Jason Thomas — the Forts' most successful girls basketball coach — will not return to Fort Edward. In 10 seasons, his teams compiled a 178-51 record, six Section II titles — including this past season — and four berths in the state Class D final four. Thomas is not a district employee other than as a coach.
"She's bummed out," Jason Thomas said of his daughter. "We really wanted to finish up at Fort Edward — that was our hope. We had a nice little nucleus that we could've built around.
"When the first vote went down, I got nervous," he added. "It stinks, my heart truly breaks for those kids. I'm just really hoping that somehow they can have sports."
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!