FORT ANN — Tyler Mattison was back home this week — for a few days anyway.

With the All-Star break across baseball, Mattison was able to return to the lush green surroundings of home, a couple of miles off Route 149 in the wooded hills of Fort Ann.

For Mattison, who was recently called up to Double-A with the Erie SeaWolves — the Eastern League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers — this is the first real break he’s had this season. Playing 5 1/2 hours from home after bouncing across the country has been welcome, too.

“It’s a good mental relaxer — we’ve been going from February spring training to now,” said Mattison, who turns 24 in September. “Great to be home, see my parents, relax for a few days.”

Mattison looks the part of a professional baseball player — at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, he’s a powerful right-handed pitcher. In his two seasons of pro ball, he has taken on a new role as a reliever.

Going from college starter to coming out of the bullpen has been an adjustment, but one the former Fort Ann star has been eager to make.

“I like it a lot — pitching big innings at the back end of games is always fun,” he said. “That’s when the pressure’s on. You never really get that as a starter, try to come in and close games, so it’s cool when the lights are on, the sky’s dark and it’s just you out there. It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s a good pressure.”

Mattison was called up to Erie from the Tigers’ High-A affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps, on June 25, after going 3-1 with a 2.97 earned-run average. He has racked up 50 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings.

He earned his first save in Double-A in a July 2 win over the Akron Rubber Ducks, striking out four batters in the process.

“It’s a pretty big jump — hitters are better, better brand of baseball,” Mattison said of Double-A ball. “But it’s not monumental — every step you go up, hitters and pitchers are just better. You don’t get away with as many mistakes on the pitching side, you have to be a little more fine with your command.”

Mattison was drafted by the Tigers almost exactly two years ago in the fourth round, out of Bryant University. He spent last season with the Single-A Lakeland Flying Tigers in central Florida, where he went 7-0 with 46 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings, then he pitched in the Arizona Fall League.

A shoulder injury had sidelined him for 2 1/2 months in early 2022, which is when his transition to relief pitcher took place.

“Coming back through my rehab stint, they kind of talked to me about, ‘Hey, we think that your arsenal plays better as a reliever,’” Mattison said. “I kind of thought that, as well. My mentality toward pitching is catered more toward being a reliever, so I was on board with it.”

What Mattison has in his arsenal are three good pitches: a four-seam fastball, a curve and a change-up, from a high arm slot. It’s simple, and for a reliever, simple is good. Simple works.

“You don’t have to worry about four, five pitches, spotting the ball — you just come in, throw as hard as you can, try to strike guys out and put up zeroes for the guys on the team,” said Mattison, whose fastball hovers in the mid-90s.

“I’ve always had those three pitches, even since high school — they’re more comfortable for me,” he added. “As a reliever, you don’t need as many, you don’t have to worry about dialing everything in every five or six days — (in the) bullpen, it’s go in and try to get outs.”

Mattison said his experience in the Arizona Fall League built his confidence heading into this season.

“It really helped me out big-time, because the competition is right around Double-A level,” he said. “I had success out there and it opened my eyes that I do fit in with these guys.”

Mattison’s journey follows the baseball adage of, “If you’re good, they will find you.” Fort Ann is as tiny as a town gets, yet the Cardinals’ baseball prowess — with a record five state titles, including one with Mattison in 2017 — is well-known.

For Mattison — who grew up watching New York Yankees games with his dad, Kevin — the goal has always been to pitch in the major leagues. He’s another step closer now, and he appreciates how far he’s come and the people who helped him on his journey.

“You always had those dreams and ambitions, but it felt like it was so far away,” Tyler Mattison said. “I always had that goal in mind and that dream to pitch in the big leagues, but this is part of the process to get there. … There’s a lot of pride in the town, it’s something special and one day I hope to get to the big-league level and be that small-town kid that made it.”