Mattison pitched the ninth inning of a 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium. He struck out two batters.

Mattison, who pitched at Bryant University, was drafted in the fourth round by the Tigers in 2021. He played last summer with the Tigers' rookie league team, as well as the Lakeland Flying Tigers of the Class A Florida State League. He was 7-0 with a 5.23 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings for Lakeland.