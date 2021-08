Fort Ann wins TCML baseball title

Drake Stewart went four innings to get the win and drove in five runs as Fort Ann won the Tri-County Middle League baseball championship game, 15-5 over Warrensburg.

Callon Sutliff closed the game out and also drove in three runs and scored four times.

Josh Dornan tripled and scored twice for Fort Ann, which scored 11 runs in the first three innings.

Steve Schloss drove in two runs for Warrensburg.

TCML Final Warrensburg (8-5);100;040;x —;5;4;4 Fort Ann (11-0-1);326;004;x —;15;12;5 WP — Drake Stewart (6-0). LP — Daalten DeMarsh. 2B — Evan LaPell (Warr), Drake Stewart (FA) 2. 3B — Josh Dornan (FA). Warrensburg highlights: Steve Schloss 1-3, R, 2 RBIs, Louis Lang 1-4, R, RBI, Evan LaPell 1-3, 2B, RBI, C. Messoner 1-2, BB, Daalten DeMarsh 2 R. Fort Ann highlights: Drake Stewart 2-4, R, 5 RBIs, Josh Dornan 3B, 2 R, Callon Sutliff 2-3, 4 R, 3 RBIs, Drew Ladd 2 R, 2 RBIs, Garrett Brown 2-3, 2 R, RBI.

