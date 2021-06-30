 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fort Ann tops Warrensburg
0 comments
agate

Fort Ann tops Warrensburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN 5, WARRENSBURG 4

League: Tri-County Middle League

Warrensburg;002;010;1 —;4;6;0

Fort Ann;101;101;1 —;5;10;2

WP — Callon Sutliff (1-0). LP — Long (0-1). 2B — Daalten DeMarsh (W), Josh Dornan (FA) 2. 3B — Callon Sutliff (FA).

Warrensburg highlights: DeMarsh 2-3, 2B, BB, 3 runs, Monroe 2 RBI, Long 2-4.

Fort Ann highlights: Callon Sutliff CG, 8 Ks, 3-5, 3B, 4 RBI, Drew Ladd 2-4, RBI, Josh Dornan 3-5, 2 2B, 2 R, Kile Whitney sac fly, Jace Venner 3 BB, GW Run.

Records: Warrensburg 0-1, 0-1. Fort Ann 1-0, 1-0.

Notes: Callon Sutliff hit a walk-off triple with one out in the bottom of the seventh to cap off a complete-game victory. Daalten DeMarsh threw 5 1/3 strong innings for Warrensburg.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was the Bucks game 4 loss just bad coaching?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News