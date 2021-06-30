Fort Ann tops Argyle, Warrensburg

FORT ANN 12, ARGYLE 0
League: Tri-County Middle League
Argyle;000;0xx;x —;0;1;0
Fort Ann;264;xxx;x —;12;4;2
WP — Drake Stewart (1-0). LP — Koopman (0-1). 3B — Josh Dornan (FA).
Argyle highlights: Koopman 1-2, Riley BB, HBP, Brockway BB, SB.
Fort Ann highlights: Drake Stewart CG, H, 9 K and 3 RBI, Drew Ladd 1-1, 2 BB, 3 RBI, 3R, Josh Dornan 2-2. 3B, 3 R, Joey Happy 2 BB, 2 R, Garrett Brown 3 RBI.
Records: Argyle 1-1, 1-1. Fort Ann 2-0, 2-0.
Notes: Drake Stewart struck out 9 over 4 strong innings. Garrett Brown broke it open with a 3 run single with 2 outs in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Drew Ladd added 3 RBI.
FORT ANN 5, WARRENSBURG 4
League: Tri-County Middle League, Tuesday
Warrensburg;002;010;1 —;4;6;0
Fort Ann;101;101;1 —;5;10;2
WP — Callon Sutliff (1-0). LP — Long (0-1). 2B — Daalten DeMarsh (W), Josh Dornan (FA) 2. 3B — Callon Sutliff (FA).
Warrensburg highlights: DeMarsh 2-3, 2B, BB, 3 runs, Monroe 2 RBI, Long 2-4.
Fort Ann highlights: Callon Sutliff CG, 8 Ks, 3-5, 3B, 4 RBI, Drew Ladd 2-4, RBI, Josh Dornan 3-5, 2 2B, 2 R, Kile Whitney sac fly, Jace Venner 3 BB, GW Run.
Records: Warrensburg 0-1, 0-1. Fort Ann 1-0, 1-0.
Notes: Callon Sutliff hit a walk-off triple with one out in the bottom of the seventh to cap off a complete-game victory. Daalten DeMarsh threw 5 1/3 strong innings for Warrensburg.